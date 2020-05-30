What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

5/30/2020 9:44 AM PT
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?
Launch Gallery
SNEAKY PEEPERS Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Don't let these two almost identical images of Emma Roberts trip you up ... be sure to stay focused and see if you can figure out the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The actress was spotted out on a quick coffee run in Los Angeles just last week ... and we have made a few changes to this pic. It's up to you to find 'em! See if you have what it takes to spot the differences between these two super similar snaps!

**HINT -- there are THREE differences in the above photographs!**

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later