Raiders' Mark Davis Urges Peace, 'Burning Your Brothers' House' Not The Answer

Breaking News

Powerful statement from Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis ... who's begging people protesting George Floyd's tragic death to stop the rioting and looting.

"Emotions are high. The temperature is hot. And there’s static in the air," Davis said Sunday. "But burning your brother’s house down ultimately is not the answer."

Instead, Davis is asking people to find solutions to the problem outside of more violence.

"To watch a man be murdered by a uniformed police officer kneeling on the man’s throat for nine minutes while three uniformed police officers either assisted or stood by watching is disturbing in too many ways," Davis said. "To be honest I’m surprised that the resulting violence hasn’t been much worse."

"We have to come up with solutions. That’s the challenge in front of us. Not only as Americans. But as human beings."

Davis says he's already been in contact with Nevada law enforcement officials to take steps toward that direction ... telling ESPN he's trying to set up a meeting of the minds soon.

"I want to get together with players, coaches and community leaders to get the conversation going, to discuss how to go forward," Davis said. "The solutions start here at the local level, with the attorney general, the sheriff and other community leaders to open up lines of communication. That's the beginning."