NFL's Jake Fromm Apologizes For Saying 'Only Elite White People' Should Have Guns

Buffalo Bills rookie QB Jake Fromm is owning up to text messages about "elite white people" that were made public this week ... apologizing for the comments and vowing to help fight racism.

A text exchange from March 2019 was made public Wednesday night ... with Fromm saying, "guns are good" and adding "Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha."

While the validity of the texts were in question, Fromm admitted to the comments on Thursday ... apologizing and saying he addressed the situation with his teammates in a meeting.

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words 'elite white people' in a text message conversation," Fromm said on Twitter.

"Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person,' as stated later in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment."

"While it was poor, my heart is not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%."

"I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am."

"Again, I'm truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness."

Fromm was picked by the Bills in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a star at Georgia, throwing for 78 TDs in his 3 seasons as a Bulldog.