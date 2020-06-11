Shutterstock Who? JumpStory's Got Life as We Know It in Photos

Sometimes you just need a standard snapshot of life, and if you don't wanna drop upwards of $40 a pop for a stock image elsewhere ... we can help you out with an even better offer.

Here's the alternative ... it's called JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography, and for $100, it gives you instant access to over 25 million stunning images, illustrations, vector icons, and videos ... all of which perfectly encapsulate our often picturesque human experience.

These are the type of stock photos you might find on Shutterstock -- virtually anything and everything, from dogs on leashes to people drinking margaritas ... and everything in between.

Here's another thing you get with this ... the ability to crop stock photos and remove the background -- it's almost like your own personal photo album of the world, and an editing tool to tweak, customize and use 'em any way you'd like ... all for life.

Oh, and there's no constant licensing necessary -- unlike other companies. Paying once gives you an unlimited license to this treasure trove of photographed moments ... which you can use for your website, a slideshow, a work presentation, or anything else you see fit.