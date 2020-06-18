Guess Who This Ironing Girl Turned Into!
Guess Who This Ironing Girl Turned Into!
6/18/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this little lady was known for her impeccable fashion sense she was just another posh kid doing the pressing while growing up in Essex, England.
Although this wannabe girl looks great in some kids' clothes and a smile ... once this pop musician in a girl group gained fame she traded in the toddler threads for high-end couture designs and a signature scowl.
The one thing that hasn't changed over the last 46 years was this brunette babe's dark locks ... even though she's more into blunt bobs than baby bangs nowadays.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.