Sgt. Rita Lee Lance in 'Silk Stalkings' 'Memba Her?!

California native Mitzi Kapture was in her late 20s when she gained fame after landing the role of the sex detective, Sergeant Rita Lee Lance -- who solved crimes revolving around sex in the swanky Palm Beach, Florida neighborhoods -- on the late-night '90s crime drama, "Silk Stalkings."

Mitzi Kapture was cast on the CBS series alongside Rita's Captain, Harry Lipschitz, played by Charlie Brill ... and of course, her detective partner Sergeant Chris Lorenzo played by Rob Estes.