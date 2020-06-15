Joan Of Arc in 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' 'Memba Her?!
6/15/2020 12:01 AM PT
Wisconsin born musician Jane Wiedlin made a name for herself as the punk rock princess and singer of The Go-Go's in the '80s ... but for movie buffs, Jane might be known for playing the sword-wielding Joan Of Arc in the classic 1989 time-traveling buddy comedy, "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure."
Jane Wiedlin was cast alongside other actors including Hollywood stuntman Al Leong as Genghis Khan, Terry Camilleri as Napoleon Bonaparte ... and of course, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as Bill and Ted.
Wiedlin's other acting credits include 'Star Trek IV,' the movie "Clue" and the 1987 live-action version of "Sleeping Beauty."
