Flabber in 'Beetleborgs' 'Memba Him?

Texas actor Billy Forester is best known for playing the wish-granting ghost, Flabber -- who helps the kids defeat Magnavore from the comfort of the Hillhurst Mansion -- in the '90s children's action show, 'BeetleBorgs.'

Billy Forester's bulbous blue ghoul wasn't the only wacky character on the series ... he was cast alongside Herbie Baez, who played Roland and the Green Hunter Beetleborg, Wesley Barker, who played Drew and the Blue Stinger Beetleborg ... and of course, Blake Torney as the mummy, Mums.