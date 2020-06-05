Jake Sisko on 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' 'Memba Him?!

6/5/2020 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles-local Cirroc Lofton was only 15 Earth years old when he gained fame after he landed the role as the young human, Jake Sisko -- who lives on the space station as the son of the commanding officer -- on the '90s science fiction show "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

Cirroc Lofton was cast alongside a great cast of Earthless actors including Michael Dorn as the cool Klingon, Worf ... and of course Avery Brooks as the bald bossman (and Jake's dad) , Benjamin Sisko.

Fun Fact: Cirroc's uncle is Cleveland Indians' center fielder Kenny Lofton!

Guess what he looks like now at 41 years old!

