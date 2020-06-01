Spanish on 'Old School' 'Memba Him?!

Brooklyn based actor Rick Gonzalez was in his early twenties when he landed the role of the rushing fraternity brother, Spanish -- who helps his greek brothers keep their newly formed frat house while enduring hilarious hazing -- in the iconic 2003 party comedy, "Old School."

Rick Gonzalez shared the big screen with an epic cast of characters including Vince Vaughn as the ear-muffing stereo salesman, Bernard "Beanie" Campbell, Luke Wilson as the newly single responsible one, Mitch "The Godfather" Martin ... and of course, Will Ferrell as the beer-chugging dart-shooting streaker, Frank "The Tank" Ricard.