Anya on 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Memba Her?!

Anya Jenkins On 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' 'Memba Her?!

6/3/2020 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 6
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery

San Diego native Emma Caulfield (real name Emma Chukker) was only 25 years old when she landed the role of the vengeance demon turned high school student Anya Jenkins -- who sets out to retrieve her powers again in Sunnydale, California -- on the '90s supernatural show, "Buffy The Vampire Slayer."

Emma Caulfield was cast alongside some slaying stars including Alyson Hannigan as the book-smart BFF, Willow Rosenberg ... and of course, Sarah Michelle Gellar as the stab-happy slayer, Buffy Summers.

Caulfield can be spotted more recently on shows like "Fantasy Hospital" and "Once Upon A Time."

Guess what she looks like now at 47 years old.

More 'Memba Thems!

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later