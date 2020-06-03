Anya on 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Memba Her?!
6/3/2020 12:01 AM PT
San Diego native Emma Caulfield (real name Emma Chukker) was only 25 years old when she landed the role of the vengeance demon turned high school student Anya Jenkins -- who sets out to retrieve her powers again in Sunnydale, California -- on the '90s supernatural show, "Buffy The Vampire Slayer."
Emma Caulfield was cast alongside some slaying stars including Alyson Hannigan as the book-smart BFF, Willow Rosenberg ... and of course, Sarah Michelle Gellar as the stab-happy slayer, Buffy Summers.
Caulfield can be spotted more recently on shows like "Fantasy Hospital" and "Once Upon A Time."
