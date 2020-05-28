'Juwanna Mann' 'Memba Them?!

5/28/2020 12:01 AM PT
New York City actor and writer Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is best known for his role as the out of work basketball player Jamal Jeffries -- who dons drag and takes on a female alter ego to infiltrate the women's WUBA professional basketball league -- in the gender-bending 2002 sports film "Juwanna Mann."

Miguel A. Nunez Jr. was cast alongside a strong cast of power female actors including Kim Wayans, Vivica A. Fox and Lil Kim.

Nunez can also be spotted in the 1985 horror-ish movie "The Return Of The Living Dead" as Spider ... and as Marcus Taylor in the late '80s television show "Tour Of Duty."

