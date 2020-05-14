Renee Raddick on 'Ally McBeal' 'Memba Her?!

Renee on 'Ally McBeal' 'Memba Her?!
5/14/2020 12:01 AM PT
Brooklyn based actress Lisa Nicole Carson gained fame in the late '90s after she landed the role of the best friend and roomie Renee Raddick on the long-running legal drama "Ally McBeal."
Lisa Nicole Carson was cast alongside some pretty stellar actors including Jane Krakowski as the spunky Elaine Vassal, Portia de Rossi as the legal-eagle, Nelle Porter, Lucy Liu as the judge Ling Woo, Vonda Shepard on the piano ... and of course Calista Flockhart as the title role, Ally McBeal.
Carson is also known for her role as Carla Reese on the hospital drama "ER."
