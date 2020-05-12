Little Ritchie on 'The New Adventures Of Old Christine' 'Memba Him?!
5/12/2020 12:01 AM PT
California kid Trevor Gagnon was only 11 years old when he landed the role of small son Richard "Ritchie" Campbell Jr. -- the 3rd grader who gets pulled in two directions by his old and new moms -- in the early 2000s CBS sitcom, "The New Adventures of Old Christine."
Trevor Gagnon was cast on the family-friendly show opposite actors like Clark Gregg as Richard Campbell Sr., Emily Rutherfurd as the new Christine Hunter ... and of course, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the old Christine Campbell.
Gagnon is also well known for playing Loogie in the rockin' 2009 movie, "Shorts."
