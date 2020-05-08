Six on 'Blossom' 'Memba Her?!

5/8/2020 12:01 AM PT
Connecticut actress Jenna Von Oy was only 13 years old when she landed the life-changing role of the best friend with speedy speech, Six LeMeure -- who has a huge crush on Joey Russo -- on the long-running '90s NBC sitcom "Blossom."

Jenna Von Oy shared the small screen with an epic cast of characters including Joey Lawrence as the dreamy older brother, Joey Russo, Michael Stoyanov as the troubled eldest brother, Tony Russo ... and of course Mayim Bialik as the floppy hat-wearing sister and BFF, Blossom.

Jenna later had a standout role as Stevie Van Lowe on "The Parkers."

Guess what she looks like now at 43 years old!

