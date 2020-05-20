'Gucci Gucci' Rapper Kreayshawn 'Memba Her?!
5/20/2020 12:01 AM PT
Northern California music maker Kreayshawn (real name Natassia Gail Zolot) gained fame in 2011 after her luxury brand-based single, "Gucci Gucci," went viral ... and even landed an MTV VMA nomination for Best New Artist.
Kreayshawn is one-third of the rap gang, White Girl Mob ... or WGM for short ... which included her friends, V-Nasty and Lil Debbie.
Kreayshawn and the White Girl Mob went on to produce other songs like "Pipe Down" and "Pizza Song" ... a few podcasts, clothing companies and much more, but Kreayshawn's greatest creation was her son, Desmond, in 2013.
