'Gucci Gucci' Rapper Kreayshawn 'Memba Her?!

5/20/2020 12:01 AM PT
Northern California music maker Kreayshawn (real name Natassia Gail Zolot) gained fame in 2011 after her luxury brand-based single, "Gucci Gucci," went viral ... and even landed an MTV VMA nomination for Best New Artist.

Kreayshawn is one-third of the rap gang, White Girl Mob ... or WGM for short ... which included her friends, V-Nasty and Lil Debbie.

Kreayshawn and the White Girl Mob went on to produce other songs like "Pipe Down" and "Pizza Song" ... a few podcasts, clothing companies and much more, but Kreayshawn's greatest creation was her son, Desmond, in 2013.

Guess what she looks like now!

