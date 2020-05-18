Little Michael Corinthos on 'General Hospital' 'Memba Him?!

California kid Dylan Cash was only eight years old when he became a soap star after he landed the role of Michael Corinthos (full name Michael Morgan Corinthos III) for a 6-year stretch in the early 2000s on the iconic ABC soap opera, "General Hospital."

Dylan Cash was cast alongside his on-screen adoptive parents including Tamara Braun as the cool-headed maternal figure, Carly Corinthos, and Maurice Benard as the manic mob boss father figure, Michael "Sonny" Corinthos Jr.