Little Michael Corinthos on 'General Hospital' 'Memba Him?!
5/18/2020 12:01 AM PT
California kid Dylan Cash was only eight years old when he became a soap star after he landed the role of Michael Corinthos (full name Michael Morgan Corinthos III) for a 6-year stretch in the early 2000s on the iconic ABC soap opera, "General Hospital."
Dylan Cash was cast alongside his on-screen adoptive parents including Tamara Braun as the cool-headed maternal figure, Carly Corinthos, and Maurice Benard as the manic mob boss father figure, Michael "Sonny" Corinthos Jr.
Cash ultimately was aging too quickly for the 'GH' character, so Michael was written off the show by putting him into a coma after getting shot in the head.
