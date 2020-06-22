MSU Star Kylin Hill Says Change Miss. Flag Or 'I Won’t Be Representing This State'

Exclusive Details

Mississippi State star Kylin Hill -- one of the best football players in the country -- is demanding the state makes changes to its flag ... or "I won’t be representing this State anymore."

21-year-old Hill -- who was born and raised in the Magnolia State -- made his comments via Twitter on Monday ... in response to a tweet from Governor Tate Reeves discussing the topic of removing the Confederate symbol from the flag.

"Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore," Hill said. "& I meant that .. I’m tired."

He added ... "Unlike rest I was born in this state Hundred points symbol and I [know] what the flag mean."

TMZ Sports reached out to Hill via Instagram DM asking whether his tweet meant he would NOT play for the Bulldogs if the change wasn't made ... and he "liked" the message.

Ex-MSU star K.J. Wright expressed his support for Hill's stance ... saying, "You have my full support brotha! That flag represents hate, racism, oppression!"

"It’s BEEN TIME for a change. There’s strength in numbers! We all have to be on board"

Hill's demand comes on the heels of Oklahoma State star Chuba Hubbard threatening to boycott the school after coach Mike Gundy was spotted supporting pro-Trump media outlet, One America News.

Gundy later apologized and vowed to help change the culture at OSU.