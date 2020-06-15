Chuba Hubbard Boycotting Oklahoma State After Mike Gundy Wears OAN Shirt

Breaking News

Oklahoma State star Chuba Hubbard -- one of the best college RBs in the country -- says he's boycotting the school after his coach was pictured wearing a shirt supporting a pro-Trump cable network.

Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy was spotted on a fishing trip last week wearing a shirt with the far-right, One America News Network (OAN) logo across his chest.

OAN has become a favorite of President Trump -- but they've been heavily criticized for pushing seemingly baseless conspiracy theories ... including the suggestion that a 75-year-old who was injured by police in Buffalo had connections to the ANTIFA. The man, who suffered serious injuries, denied the allegations through an attorney.

Hubbard -- who was projected to be an early-round NFL draft pick in April before deciding to return to school for his red-shirt junior season -- was so furious with his coach's wardrobe choice, he's now threatening to cut ties with the University.

Mike Gundy went fishing on Lake Texoma donning an OAN t-shirt pic.twitter.com/gq9c2I6HGl — Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) June 15, 2020 @Kyle__Boone

"I will not stand for this," Hubbard tweeted. "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable."

"I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

Hubbard's teammate, Amen Ogbongbemiga, cosigned his tweet ... saying "I stand with him!"

And ex-Cowboys star Justice Hill added, "OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha."

Not only did Gundy wear merch in support of OAN, he also praised the network for its "refreshing" coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in April.

"There's no commentary. There's no opinions on this. There's no left. There's no right. They just reported the news," Gundy said.

Coach has yet to comment on the shirt or the boycott.