Back to the Gym, Massage Your Muscles with a Blaster

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Let's face it -- you haven't had a proper in-gym workout in months, and you'll probably be sore as hell on day 1. Here's a way to get past the pain ... your own muscle massager.

We got a miracle worker up for grabs here called the JAWKU Muscle Blaster V2 Cordless Percussion Massage Gun -- crafted for those looking to make up for lost gym time ... or for anyone else who just needs their muscles pounded and tenderized from time to time.

We know ... there are a zillion other massagers out on the market. But, we got a game changer on our hands, and it's cheaper than what you might find elsewhere at just $260.

This one also works to increase blood flow and release stored lactic acid to help relieve throbbing muscles. And, it packs some serious heat with 5 different speed settings ranging from 1,400-3,200 PPM ... so, you can pick exactly how hard you wanna work that tissue.

It even comes with four different head attachments, so your noggin can get some lovin' too. There's a ball, bullet, flat, and, perhaps most terrifyingly, a FORK-shaped attachment to target every nook and cranny that might need some long-overdue relief.

And, the best part??? It's equipped with noise reduction technology so it doesn't sound like you're operating a jackhammer in your living room. That's worth its weight gold right there.