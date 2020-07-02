Hands-Free Viral Fame Beckons, But You'll Need a Light & Tripod First

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Ever wonder how every TikTok-er looks stupidly amazing in all of their viral dance videos? It's called hands-free lighting/recording, big dog ... and if you want it too, we gotchu.

Here's a nifty home studio set up for grabs by way of a light and tripod combo -- but it ain't just any light or camera stand. It's an adjustable mini ring light ... top-of-the-line equipment and pretty much a must-have for anyone who wants to film themselves these days.

We call it the U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio. It comes with a 10-inch ring light and accompanying tripod that can go from 18" to 52" depending on how high you wanna go.

There's also a non-slip rubber grip to hold your phone ... so you can record yourself without ever having to put your hands on anything but your hips (or whatever you grab when boogying). As for the light, it features 10 levels of brightness ... and 3 types of lighting options -- white, warm yellow or warm white. Sounds fancy, but this is what the pros use!

Trust us ... a little bit of good lighting goes a LONG way in the media biz. And for just $50, how can you go wrong???