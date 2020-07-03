Buoyant Summer Babes To Float Your Boat!

Tanning on dry land is for suckers when you've got these fancy floats to soak in the sun on!

These lounging ladies have been coastin' through this quarantine and we can see why ... These hot poolside pics have made it very clear these sexy stars have been proudly making room for some much needed me-time, and are enjoying every bit of sunshine!

From stars such as Bella Hadid and Saweetie to Sofia Vergara and Cara Santana there are plenty of hot shots to go around!

Take a look at all the ladies that have been sunbathing in style by scrolling through our gallery of buoyant summer babes!