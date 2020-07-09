Step Up from Basic iPhone Pic Taker, Master Photography Right!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's true, we all play the iPhone photog from time to time -- but if you're ready to graduate from basic to badass behind the lens ... we got a little something to take you all the way.

It all starts with the Learn to Become an Expert Photographer Bundle -- a 9-course online tutorial that runs down the craft from top to bottom, and a great start toward your journey.

In just 45 hours, you'll learn the skills to shoot, well, pretty much anything you want. Seriously, this course bundle breaks down how to make money in the industry -- as a wedding photographer (BIG TIME cash in that biz), flawless foodie shots for Instagram (hey, it's a thing), nighttime pics for a collage, landscape shots for a publication and more.

It goes without saying ... mastering photography can take you a long way.

On top of the framing the perfect still image, editing your photos with Lightroom will become second-nature to you with multiple courses on how to edit like the pros. Basically, your business card will have some major skills to show off -- and this package teaches the know-how.