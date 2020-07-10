Hot Girl Summer Officially Begins, Zap Away Cellulite!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

#HotGirlSummer is off to a rocky start, but that doesn't mean you still can't get into the spirit of things with a smooth summer body -- 'cause you definitely can ... and we can help.

Whether you've got access to a pool, live near a beach, or just want to flex for the 'Gram, we got something that can assist in getting rid of pesky cellulite. They're the little indents that show up along your thighs, and if you don't want it there anymore ... here's a solution.

It's called the Hot & Cold Cordless Massager + Cellulite Reducer -- and if you buy one through us ... you'll save a fortune, 'cause we got it on sale for just $65. Good deal, huh?

Now, if you're thinking this might be too good to be true -- trust us ... it's not.

Here's how it works -- the Hot & Cold Cordless goes back and forth between hot and cold temps while vibrating the whole time ... all with the goal of softening your tissue, lengthening muscles and boosting your circulation -- which is key in helping get rid of cellulite.

The machine uses Cryotherapy to disintegrate fat cells and help tighten your skin, and then transitions to Thermotherapy to open up your pores for maximum product absorption.