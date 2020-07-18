Riley Keough Heartbreaking Message After Brother Benjamin's Suicide Death

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, has broken her silence on her brother, Benjamin Keough's death -- and her final words to him are heartbreaking.

The actress posted a touching tribute to her younger sibling on Instagram Saturday -- a week after his body was discovered in Calabasas in what was a suicide by gunshot wound. Riley also attached several photos of the two of them.

She writes, "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Riley continued to describe Ben, saying ... "Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

And then, her farewell ... "I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

TMZ broke the story ... Benjamin was found dead last weekend with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The L.A. County Medical Examiner determined Benjamin died from a shotgun to his mouth -- his death was officially ruled a suicide.