Rep. Hank Johnson Says John Lewis Would Pray for Donald Trump

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

John Lewis is a much bigger man than President Trump ... so says U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson.

We got the powerful congressman Monday on Capitol Hill after a ceremony for the late civil rights icon, and our camera guy asked if John would even want the Prez to pay tribute at the Capitol Rotunda, where Lewis is laying in state.

Johnson tells us John would welcome Trump if he chose to come by and pay respects -- POTUS said "I won't be going." Johnson says Lewis would still pray for 45.

Congressman Lewis died earlier this month at 80 after battling pancreatic cancer, which never slowed him down.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence are set to visit Lewis' casket in the Rotunda in Trump's stead.