Guess Who This Computer Kid Turned Into!
8/3/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this tech-lovin' tot was starring in original Disney channel movies, she was just another kid playing on the computer growing up in Augusta, Georgia.
This little lady is better known for her younger roles where she found adventures in high school, like one famous film where she acted alongside Brenda Song and "Saturday Night Live" cast member Taran Killam. In another, she was lucky enough to act with her younger sister on set.
Now, at 32 years old, she can be seen guest-starring in many super shows including "The Flash" and "Arrow."
