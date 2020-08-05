NBA Launches Foundation To Support Black Communities, Contributing $300 Mil

Breaking News

The NBA is continuing to walk the walk in its fight for racial justice ... it's now pledged to donate $300 MILLION over the next 10 years to help Black communities.

The league just made the announcement Wednesday ... saying it's all part of the NBA's newly created "Foundation" -- which was just formed to help in the battle for social equality.

The league says each of its 30 team owners will donate $1 million annually to the Foundation for the next decade with the hopes of improving "employment and career advancement" in Black communities.

The league also says the Foundation will work with other national groups to try to create other forms of revenue to "deepen the NBA family’s commitment to racial equality and social justice."

"We believe that through focused programs in our team markets and nationally," commissioner Adam Silver said, "together with clear and specific performance measures, we can advance our shared goals of creating substantial economic mobility within the Black community."

According to the league, the Foundation will focus on donating money into three main areas in Black communities: "obtaining a first job, securing employment following high school or college, and career advancement once employed."

"The creation of this foundation is an important step in developing more opportunities for the Black community,” OKC Thunder star Chris Paul said.

"I am proud of our league and our players for their commitment to this long-term fight for equality and justice, and I know we will continue to find ways to keep pushing for meaningful institutional change."