UFC's Derrick Lewis Says He's Gotta 'Take a S***' On Live TV After Violent TKO
8/8/2020 9:08 PM PT
First he beat up his opponent ... then Derrick Lewis needed to beat up the toilet!
The Black Beast dropped another gem during his post-fight interview Saturday night ... saying, "I gotta take a sh*t" -- ON LIVE TV!
35-year-old Lewis had just obliterated #10 ranked heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik in the 2nd round of his main event fight ... when the post fight interview with Paul Felder began.
Lewis apparently didn't realize he was LIVE -- because he turned to someone off-camera and revealed he had some junk in his trunk.
The moment was HILARIOUS -- but Felder rolled with it like a pro and made sure to hurry up the interview so Lewis could empty his bowels.
Lewis is known for his post-fight antics -- remember when he took off his pants in the octagon because he said his balls were hot!?!
Aside from the comedy, Lewis is also a serious run -- winning his last 3 fights in very entertaining fashion.
Lewis is currently the #4 ranked heavyweight in the UFC -- with a 24-7-1 record.
Enjoy the dump bro, you've earned it!
