UFC's Derrick Lewis Says He's Gotta 'Take a S***' On Live TV After Violent TKO

Breaking News

First he beat up his opponent ... then Derrick Lewis needed to beat up the toilet!

The Black Beast dropped another gem during his post-fight interview Saturday night ... saying, "I gotta take a sh*t" -- ON LIVE TV!

“I gotta take a sh*t”



Derrick Lewis interviews are undefeated 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4qcllKw8I0 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 9, 2020 @ComplexSports

35-year-old Lewis had just obliterated #10 ranked heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik in the 2nd round of his main event fight ... when the post fight interview with Paul Felder began.

Lewis apparently didn't realize he was LIVE -- because he turned to someone off-camera and revealed he had some junk in his trunk.

The moment was HILARIOUS -- but Felder rolled with it like a pro and made sure to hurry up the interview so Lewis could empty his bowels.

Lewis is known for his post-fight antics -- remember when he took off his pants in the octagon because he said his balls were hot!?!

Arguably the most hilarious post fight interview ever. There's only one Derrick Lewis 🤣 #UFCVegas6

pic.twitter.com/gMi5vjxXIo — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 7, 2020 @SandhuMMA

Aside from the comedy, Lewis is also a serious run -- winning his last 3 fights in very entertaining fashion.

Lewis is currently the #4 ranked heavyweight in the UFC -- with a 24-7-1 record.