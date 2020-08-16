Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
8/16/2020 6:18 AM PT
Hidden within this stretched-out snap is a funny female known for not just her hilarious scripts but also her acting and stand-up.
This talented star has been featured in films such as "A Million Ways to Die in the West," "Battle of the Sexes," and much more. She's spent a good portion of her career voice acting, and can be heard in productions such as "Wreck-It Ralph" and "Bob's Burgers."
Take a good look around this photo and use the clues above to help you solve the mystery as to which famous face has been hidden in this warped photograph!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.