Clean Up Your Crib with These Sweet Cordless Vacuums

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're going to keep inside the four walls of your home without further going insane, best believe it should be spic and span -- and probably best to do it without a tripping hazard.

So, in an effort to combat the quarantine laziness that hit like a truck, we've got JASHEN vacuums to clear out any mess. The catch is that they're all cordless because, ya know, wires are so last year.

We've got three options on the table for you, and it's literally impossible to pick the wrong one. No matter if you're rocking with wood floors or carpet, each vacuum can take on messes on any surface.

For starters, we've got the latest and greatest model, the 350W. We know it's weird to brag on a vacuum, but it's boasting three different cleaning modes AND a high-tech dusting brush, perfect for cleaning even your computer for $200.

The second model is rocking similar specs, but if you don't need the dusting brush, various modes, or the latest and greatest versions of the LED head and cleaning brush, you can save $40 and grab the V16 for $160.

And, for our bargain hunters, the V12S might die a little quicker and charge a bit slower, but it's still knocking out messes like nobody's bizness for $90.