Get the Ultimate Massage Without Ever Leaving Your Home

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Whether you're reclaiming your title of gym rat ... or the only soreness you feel is from sleeping on your neck wrong ... we've got a little something for you to ease the pain.

DIY massages are the new wave, and the BioGrit Massage Gun + 8 Replaceable Massage Heads gives your muscles major relief ... no matter which side of the spectrum you fall on.

It's impossible not to feel relaxed when one of the eight massage heads can get you feeling right. Add in the addition of 10 adjustable speed settings, and whew, everything from your shoulders to your spine to your calves is basically feeling good as new.

Usually, you can hear your regular run of the mill massager at work, but the super-silent technology means you can throw on your relaxation playlist without the massager interrupting.

It's the most top-notch technology ... so, of course, you don't need to worry about silly wires of the past. It's wireless with eight hours of charge ... a slice of heaven at its finest.