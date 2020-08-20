Joe Biden Accepts Nomination for President and Goes After Trump
Joe Biden The Choice is Light vs. Darkness ... Blistering Attack on Trump
8/20/2020 8:32 PM PT
Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for President Thursday night, and he framed the election this way ... "I'll be an ally of the light and not the darkness."
Biden's speech was surprising ... the conventional wisdom was that he'd let others go after Trump and he'd get more philosophical, but instead he went issue by issue, condemning Trump for a lack of leadership, an obsession with self-interest, and an utter lack of planning.
Biden went through the 4 crises in America -- coronavirus, the economy, racial justice and climate change.
Forgetting about who you support, one thing surfaced this week that seems undeniable ... Joe Biden is a good, decent man with lots of empathy.
There were lots of testimonials about Biden's caring and empathy, but there was no greater testimonial than 13-year-old Brayden Harrington, whom Biden befriended after a campaign event where the young man told the former Veep they had something in common -- trying to overcome a speech impediment. Biden and Brayden became friends, and the way he described their friendship was maybe the most touching moments of the convention.
