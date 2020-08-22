Northern California Wildfires Engulf Roads as Driver Perilously Tries to Escape

California is on fire ... and these images show the panic, desperation and sheer scope of the tragedy.

Check out this dash cam footage from the Hennessy fire in Northern California's Napa County, which has burned around 200,000 acres and is only 7% contained.

The car is barreling down the road, flanked by flames that are almost licking the vehicle as the driver tries to escape. Among the dangers ... trees toppling to the ground after being engulfed in flames.

Dash Cam footage driving through the #HennessyFire along Highway 128 and Steele Canyon Rd on August 18, 2020. #LNULightningComplex pic.twitter.com/Ti3Tt969Ck — Tyler Day (@itstylerday) August 20, 2020 @itstylerday

There are around 560 flames burning in the state ... many started by some of the nearly 12,000 lightning strikes. There are thunderstorms all around Northern Cal and sweltering temps, making firefighting next to impossible.

The scope of the fires is unprecedented, and, as Governor Newsom said during the DNC ... it underscores the climate crisis.