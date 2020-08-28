Forget Botox, Just Use this Lift Wand for Your Anti-Aging Needs

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Botox is great for some, but it is NOT budget-friendly for all of us. There's a more affordable fountain of youth available -- and it doesn't require any weird injections either!

That new fountain is a little different than you probably imagined. It's actually the Lift Wand® FX Handheld Wand Anti-Aging Device and it's pretty freaking fantastic.

Not only does it work overtime to lift your wrinkles, but it's also on your side to improve blemishes and minimize pores. It's all about balancing that pH, baby.

Start by rubbing your face with the included 100% natural Moroccan Argan Oil and then get the show on the road by working the suction in a circular fashion over your entire face. No, seriously — the high-frequency therapy of the wand oxidizes and kills bacteria while increasing blood circulation to help promote collagen production.

And, it does all of that in just a few minutes.

Trust us, the estheticians who use it, and the 4.3-star review it has on Amazon ... it's a salon-grade treatment for just $65 ... that's a price you'll almost never see at a salon.