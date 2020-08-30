Wild Fist Fight in Portland Between BLM Protesters and Counter-Protesters

Portland was the scene of violence Saturday which left one person dead ... and this fistfight, early in the protest/counter-protest, between a Trump supporter and a BLM protester was a sign of the tensions that fatally boiled over.

The video is wild ... the 2 men almost look like amateur prizefighters, but this was sanctioned by no one.

The way it appeared ... a BLM protester & pro-Trump rally attendee first got into it on the roadway at the ramp to the Morrison Bridge.

One counter-protester & pro-Trump rally attendee engaged in a fist fight on the roadway at the ramp to the Morrison Bridge. #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/KNnDgxiskF — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) August 30, 2020 @PDocumentarians

You see one guy move toward the other man, who then backs up before they lock up. Cops quickly break up the fight.

This fight happened during a violent night in Portland that left one dead.

A procession of MAGA supporters descended on the city and clashed with BLM protesters.

