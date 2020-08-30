MAGA Caravan Descends on Portland, Violence Erupts and One Dead

Play video content Breaking News Twitter / @MrOlmos, @DarnelSugarfoo, @JackPosobiec

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Portland as hundreds of Trump supporters caravaned into the city and clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters.

The MAGA procession drew around 600 people as they drove in late Saturday ... some of them armed. It didn't take long before clashes between the 2 groups erupted.

You hear shots ring out in the video and police find a man on the street who was hit. He was pronounced dead. There are reports the man was wearing a hat that read "Patriot Prayer" ... the moniker of a far, right-wing group that has made its presence known before on the streets of Portland. It's unclear if police identified the person who fired the shots.

For his part, Donald Trump could not have been happier a caravan of his supporters were rolling into Portland. Hours after the violence, he tweeted, "Great patriots."

In addition to the fatal shooting, some MAGA supporters were shooting pepper spray and paintballs at BLM protesters.

And, this is frightening ... organizers described the event as "concealed carry." Nevertheless, some of the MAGA supporters were openly displaying weapons.