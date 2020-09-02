NFL's Kirk Cousins Says He's Not Afraid Of Coronavirus, 'If I Die, I Die'

Breaking News

Minnesota Vikings star QB Kirk Cousins claims he ain't scared of coronavirus at all ... saying if it were up to him, he'd ditch masks and let nature straight-up just run its course.

"For me personally," Cousins says, "just talking no one else can get the virus, 'What is your concern if you could get it?' I would say I’m going to go about my daily life."

"You know, even if I die," the 2-time Pro Bowler added. "If I die, I die."

Cousins made his stance on the pandemic crystal clear to Kyle Brandt on the NFL Network star's "10 Questions With Kyle Brandt" podcast ... saying he wishes there was just a "survival of the fittest" approach to the whole thing.

"If I get it, I’m going to ride it out," 32-year-old Cousins says. "I’m going to let nature do its course ... And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK."

In fact, when Brandt asked Cousins, "If 1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?” ... Cousins said he'd be a ".000001."

But, don't get it twisted ... Kirk says he's still going to follow EVERY coronavirus protocol the NFL and the Vikings put in place -- simply because he respects others might have differing opinions from him on the matter.

So far, the Vikings have avoided any COVID catastrophes ... with no reported team breakouts yet.