Bring the Yoga Studio to Your Own Home in Quarantine

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Just because you're cooped up right now doesn't mean you can't get your downward dog on -- it's quite the opposite, in fact ... 'cause you can bring your yoga studio home with you.

We got a little something on the table here to facilitate that -- the YogaDownload Unlimited: 1-Yr Subscription. It lends that helping hand of self-care when self-care feels a bit ... well, impossible. But, just know that a consistent yoga routine does more than keep you lean, it can also rewire your noggin to become calmer, more centered, and less reactive.

Hey ... we could all use a little more of that these days, right?

And, since finding a yoga class that'll fit your needs in a time like this is like finding a needle in the haystack ... use this and get access to 1,500 top-rated classes from the comfort of your living room floor! Beginners and aficionados are both in luck -- all levels are welcome.