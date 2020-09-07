Former Lead Singer Of The Temptations Bruce Williamson Dead at 50 from Coronavirus

Breaking News

Bruce Williamson, the lead singer of the Temptations, has died from coronavirus.

Bruce died Sunday night at his home in Vegas after battling COVID.

Williamson's son posted an emotional tribute ... "There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON"

Bruce became a Temptation back in 2006 and sang with the group until 2015. He performed with the group in concert and on TV. He also sang lead on the Temps albums, "Back to the Front," and "Still Here."

He once said he did "more in six months of being a Temptation than many artists have done in a lifetime."

Of course, Bruce was not an original member of the Temptations, which produced a string of Motown hits including "My Girl," "The Way You Do the Things You Do," and "Get Ready." But, he certainly sang those songs and many other Temptations hits.

Bruce was born in Compton and cut his teeth on music by singing gospel in Church.

Bruce was 50.