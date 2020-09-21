MLB, Players Association Donating $10 Mil To Increase Diversity In Baseball

Exclusive

Major League Baseball and the Players Association just pledged $10 MILLION to increase Black participation in baseball -- from youth sports all the way to the Majors.

MLB and the MLBPA announced the partnership with The Players Alliance -- a group of former and current pro ball players -- with a goal to "reinvigorate representation of Black Americans in baseball" ... through all levels of the game.

The $10 million will be paid in the form of grants over the next few years ... until 2024.

MLB announced the massive effort ... and detailed several of the Players Alliance designed programs they hope will change the landscape of the sport.

According to MLB, the money is designed to "Increase participation in baseball among Black youth and young adults through efforts that include funding individual leagues, equipment donations, special tournaments, clinics, and playground activities"

MLB says the goal is to knock down barriers and build pipelines that ultimately make baseball accessible to all children.

FYI, according to USA Today, Black players make up less than 8% of MLB rosters.

“Major League Baseball is committed to enacting positive changes within our sport to mirror those we hope to see in society,” MLB Commish Robert Manfred said.