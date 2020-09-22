NFL Punishes Pete Carroll, 2 Other Coaches Over COVID Masks, Heavy Fines

Breaking News

The NFL just put its foot down and HEAVILY fined Pete Carroll and two other head coaches for not following COVID mask rules ... and more punishments could still be on the way.

The league has had a serious issue with its coaches not properly wearing their face coverings during games ... and it got so bad in Week 1, officials issued a warning, saying if things didn't change, penalties would ensue.

Seems Seahawks' Carroll, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan and Broncos' Vic Fangio didn't care much ... because they were spotted throughout their Sunday games with no masks on.

On Monday, the league hit them all -- and their respective teams -- with serious fines for the rules violations ... with multiple reports saying each guy was docked $100,000.

Their teams, meanwhile, were reportedly hit with $250,000 fines as well.

These likely won't be the last of the punishments this week either ... because both Raiders' Jon Gruden and Saints' Sean Payton didn't wear their masks properly on "Monday Night Football."

In fact, Gruden wore his mask so little during the game ... he was asked about it afterward -- and that's when he revealed he's actually had the coronavirus and is prepping for a fine nonetheless.

"I’m doing my best," Gruden said. "I’ve had the virus. I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it, but I’m calling plays. I just want to communicate in these situations and I apologize and if I get fined I’ll have to pay the fine, but I’m very sensitive about that and I apologize."