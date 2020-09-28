Kourtney Kardashian Gets Surf Lesson in Malibu
Kourtney Kardashian Surf Lesson Struggles ... Never Gonna Keep Me Down
9/28/2020 11:19 AM PT
Kourtney Kardashian gets knocked down, but she gets up again ... and again and again and again ... that's how her surf lesson went in Malibu.
Kourtney paddled out looking to ride some waves in Malibu Sunday, and with the help of a surfing instructor and never-give-up attitude ... she had a great time wiping out over and over and over.
You can see Kourtney's clearly a beginner, but she finally stood up on the board and wouldn't let her struggles wipe a huge smile off her face.
Ya gotta admire her determination, and creativity -- check out the gallery to see all the different ways she fell off the board. Most importantly, though, Kourt didn't quit!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.