'KUWTK' Season 19 Trailer Includes Kourtney & Scott Pregnancy Teaser

The Kardashians are packing it in next year for "KUWTK" ... but they're going out with a bang, insinuating Kourtney and Scott Disick are back together and trying for baby #4.

The trailer for season 19 just dropped ... and it looks to be chock-full of drama. Among the moments ... pandemic, Tristan and Khloe rekindling their relationship, Kendall rebelling and Kourtney/Scott pregnancy rumors.

Check out Kourtney's reaction, or lack thereof. It's revealing, to say the least.

Now it seems both Scott and Kourtney are not with anyone else at the moment, so some people thought the decks were cleared for another go at it ... especially since they've been hanging together, and sometimes without the kids.

We'd been hearing they are not getting back together, but the promo seems to suggest otherwise.