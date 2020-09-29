Joe Biden Rips President Trump as 'Clown' During First Presidential Debate
9/29/2020 6:54 PM PT
President Trump's acting like a "clown" during the first Presidential debate ... at least according to his opponent, Joe Biden.
The debate went off the rails early as moderator Chris Wallace is finding near impossible to keep the candidates on track, and stop them from shouting over each other. It started with the very first question of the night.
Trump kept interrupting, and at one point, took a jab at Wallace ... saying he thought he was debating Biden not the moderator. The quip drew a facial expression from Biden.
During one heated exchange, Biden simply asked the audience, "Do you have any idea what this clown is doing?"
They sparred quite a bit at the outset, which was supposed to be focused on the Supreme Court, and Trump went after Biden by calling him a socialist when the topic turned to Obamacare.
Joe Biden to President Trump: "Will you shut up, man?" #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/kVkrWAa4DM— Evan Semones (@evansemones) September 30, 2020 @evansemones
Biden's calling Trump un-presidential and asking him, "Will you shut up, man?"
Ya gotta feel for Wallace ... he's got the least enviable job in America tonight.
