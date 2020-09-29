Joe Biden Rips President Trump as 'Clown' During First Presidential Debate

Play video content Fox News

President Trump's acting like a "clown" during the first Presidential debate ... at least according to his opponent, Joe Biden.

The debate went off the rails early as moderator Chris Wallace is finding near impossible to keep the candidates on track, and stop them from shouting over each other. It started with the very first question of the night.

Trump kept interrupting, and at one point, took a jab at Wallace ... saying he thought he was debating Biden not the moderator. The quip drew a facial expression from Biden.

During one heated exchange, Biden simply asked the audience, "Do you have any idea what this clown is doing?"

They sparred quite a bit at the outset, which was supposed to be focused on the Supreme Court, and Trump went after Biden by calling him a socialist when the topic turned to Obamacare.

Biden's calling Trump un-presidential and asking him, "Will you shut up, man?"