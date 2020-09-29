Walk and Mop at the Same Time, Just Throw On These Slippers!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you ever felt like you wanted to clean up a mess without lifting a finger, your prayers have been answered ... technically speaking.

Cleaning the house and being a couch potato never mixed, but the scrubbing, wiping, and dusting always had to be done ... and it kinda always felt like a workout. Now when it comes to mopping, you can slip on the Lazy Maid Quick-Mop Slippers and get the same results.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

Yes, hard to believe but they're actual shoes ... just slip the elastic slippers on and slide and glide around the house. You get the same results with a hell of a lot less effort in it.

Whether you're rocking with tile, wood, or vinyl floors, the slippers can manage any spillage like water, coffee, or juices. Really, it's the little things in life, ain't it?