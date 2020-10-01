Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Sneak Peak, Behind the Scenes
Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 ... Celebs Ready to Werk!!!
10/1/2020 9:40 AM PT
Rihanna's sharing a sneak peek into her annual Savage X Fenty show ... and it's got performances from top artists and sexy stars modeling lingerie.
Rihanna rocked the runway, where she was joined by the likes of Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Erika Jayne, Laura Harrier, Alva Claire, Abby Champion and Willow Smith. Hot!
The new looks are great, and so are the performances ... we're talking Miguel, Bad Bunny, Roddy Ricch, Big Sean, Rosalía and Christian Combs.
The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video, so click through the gallery to see what's on deck.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.