Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Sneak Peak, Behind the Scenes

Rihanna's sharing a sneak peek into her annual Savage X Fenty show ... and it's got performances from top artists and sexy stars modeling lingerie.

Rihanna rocked the runway, where she was joined by the likes of Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Erika Jayne, Laura Harrier, Alva Claire, Abby Champion and Willow Smith. Hot!

The new looks are great, and so are the performances ... we're talking Miguel, Bad Bunny, Roddy Ricch, Big Sean, Rosalía and Christian Combs.