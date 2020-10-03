What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Hugh Jackman overwhelm you ... Just take a moment to look around, and you should be able to spot a few sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The "X-Men" actor was seen out and about while in New York City earlier this week ... and we have made some changes to this photo! Give it your best inspection and see if you have what it takes to figure out what the difference is between these two super similar snaps!