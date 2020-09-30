Vice President Dan Quayle 'Memba Him?!

American politician and life-long republican Dan Quayle (full name James Danforth Quayle) was in his early 40s when he took on the role as the 44th Vice President alongside President of the United States George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1993.

Before Quayle plopped down in the VEEP seat, he served as the long-running United States Senator from Indiana for a solid eight-year run in the '80s.