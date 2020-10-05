De-Fog Your Specs While Wearing a Mask With This Miracle Worker

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We've all had to deal with the blow-back of wearing a mask, especially if you wear specs. Lucky for you, we got something to clear the fog ... figuratively and literally.

It's called the FogBlock Anti-Fog Solution, and it's the answer to glasses-wearers' prayers in these strange 'rona times. It's pretty simple -- you spray the mixture on your lenses, let it dry ... and your shades will remain fog-free for up to 24 hours. No, we're not kidding here.

This streak-free, non-toxic formula can solve all your problems. Whether you're an essential worker with poor vision or headed to a sunny, socially-distant hang sesh in the park, FogBlock guarantees crystal-clear lenses throughout your day.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

All you have to do is apply a couple sprays of the formula on your eyewear, let it dry for five minutes, and like a clear day, you won't have to worry about any fog obstructing your vision when wearing a mask. You won't have to spread the liquid around either. It works wipe-free and it lasts up to a full day. How awesome is that?!